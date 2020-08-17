Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,200.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Monday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

