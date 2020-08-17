Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 408,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,731. The company has a market cap of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.83. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.