TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of TJX Companies worth $176,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.