Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 185,370 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Nordstrom worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 14,855,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

