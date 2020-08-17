Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 8,657 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Unilever by 21.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 734,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,647. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

