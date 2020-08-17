Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,368,987 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,368,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 44,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

