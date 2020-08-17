Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 261,994 Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,355. The company has a market capitalization of $294.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

