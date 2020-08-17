Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.93. 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,542. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

