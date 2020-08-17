Todd Asset Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.35. 5,715,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648,825. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

