Todd Asset Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,915 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.15. 3,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,352. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

