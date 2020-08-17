Todd Asset Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,152 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,547 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 2,442,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

