Todd Asset Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

