Todd Asset Management LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Icon worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Icon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Icon by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Icon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Icon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Icon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

ICLR opened at $187.92 on Monday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.