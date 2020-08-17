Todd Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

JAZZ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.26. 490,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 438 shares of company stock worth $54,579 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

