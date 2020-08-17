Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 60.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 202.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,065,000 after buying an additional 1,986,429 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 126.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,520,000 after buying an additional 1,773,122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 30.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,576,000 after buying an additional 1,618,832 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 211.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after buying an additional 1,264,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. 1,326,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

