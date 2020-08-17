Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.77. 15,207,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

