Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 115.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 267,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 2,266,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,839. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.