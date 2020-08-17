Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after buying an additional 536,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 424,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 326,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sony by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 176,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Sony stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

