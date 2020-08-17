Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Hotels worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 25.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,223. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

