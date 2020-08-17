Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

NYSE:SRE traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.