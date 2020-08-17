Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCY traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $47.94. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,543. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.46.

ITOCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

