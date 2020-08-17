Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 760,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wipro by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,666,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

