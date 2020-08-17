Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Toga from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBLOF remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59. Toga has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.00.

Toga Company Profile

Public Bank Berhad engages in the consumer banking, retail commercial lending, and private unit trust businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and gold investment accounts; and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, UNIFLEX, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

