Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Acquires $54,600.00 in Stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Seth Lederman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 42,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,843,864. The company has a market cap of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.