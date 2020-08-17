TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.60

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.60 and last traded at $155.83, with a volume of 1665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.39.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.