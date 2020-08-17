TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 3,706,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,738. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.