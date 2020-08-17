Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,474.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $102,459.37 and approximately $1,474.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

