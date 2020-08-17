Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 32,872 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $158.76. 2,816,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

