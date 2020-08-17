Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,737 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Penumbra worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. AXA raised its position in Penumbra by 6.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 7.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Penumbra by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.29. 4,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,200. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.58 and a beta of 0.71. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,330 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

