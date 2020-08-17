Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waters by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,229,000 after buying an additional 230,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,762,000 after buying an additional 158,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $216.07. 5,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,692. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

