Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.70. 17,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

