Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,870. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

