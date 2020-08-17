Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.88. 242,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,573,502. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $468.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

