Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.66

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 1610720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a market cap of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

