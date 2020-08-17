TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Tokenomy. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00153496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.01856131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00191160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00134046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Rfinex, Liqui, Ovis, Zebpay, Exrates, Neraex, Indodax, Koinex, IDCM, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDAX, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, DragonEX, Upbit, Coindeal, BitFlip, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Cobinhood, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Tokenomy, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Tidex, LATOKEN, Huobi, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Hotbit, Exmo, LBank, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Bitbns, CoinBene, Binance, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, WazirX, Mercatox, OEX, DDEX, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Coinnest, RightBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, DigiFinex, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

