TrueChain (TRUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.89 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene and OKEx. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.69 or 0.05529584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.