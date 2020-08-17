TrueDeck Trading 38% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 38% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $402,060.46 and $21,648.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00135553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

