Truegame Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $101,912.14 and $7,217.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.