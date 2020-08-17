Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.43, 3,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuanche stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tuanche (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of Tuanche worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

