Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) a C$5.00 Price Target

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) has been given a C$5.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.27.

HSE stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

