Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.39 million and $2.04 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LBank, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitMart, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

