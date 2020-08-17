UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Holdings Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.72% of UFP Technologies worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $43.68 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

