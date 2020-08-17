Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $450,486.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $450,486.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,291.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.02609628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00650507 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00008995 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,429,815 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

