UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $398.90 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $398.90 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $7.41 or 0.00060373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00140375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01884068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 100,684,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,804,118 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.