Unibright (UBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Unibright has a market cap of $61.70 million and $2.13 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.