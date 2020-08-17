Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Trading Up 2.3%

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), approximately 2,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

