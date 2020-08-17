UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,771,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 2,660,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNCFF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.