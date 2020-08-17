Unification Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Unification token can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $404,627.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

