Unify (UNIFY) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Unify has a market cap of $102,762.98 and approximately $5,023.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unify has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00545648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Unify

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.