Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.58

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.58 and last traded at $194.47, with a volume of 26725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

